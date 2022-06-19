Kotoko end season with a draw against Accra Lions

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: GNA

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko ended the season with a 1-1 draw against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



The Porcupine Warriors extended their season's points tally to 67, 11 points off Medeama, who are in second position with 55 points, but the "Mauve and Yellow" are yet to honour their last game of the season.



Kotoko striker Samuel Boateng pulled parity for Kotoko after Abass Salifu had given the home side the lead very early in the second half.



The start of the match witnessed some early attacking thrills from both sides, with the league's top scorer, Etouga Mbella, coming close in the seventh minute.



The game was free-flowing with both sides displaying some good passes, but it was Kotoko who looked more dangerous in attack.



Mbella was very lively upfront for the Porcupine Warriors and came close to giving his side the lead on the half-hour mark, but the shot drifted narrowly wide.



The highly enthralling first half ended with no goals.



Kotoko started the second half on the front foot as they searched for the opener, but it was the home side who took the lead in the 53rd minute after a close-range finish from Abass.



Kotoko, after conceding the goal, were very purposeful in attack as they mounted pressure on Accra Lions defence in search of the equalizer.



Mbella was eager to get on the score sheet for the last time this season but missed a glorious opportunity on the hour mark but blasted his effort wide having been left one-on-one with Lions goalkeeper Frederick Asare.



The pressure was relentless on Accra Lions, as Kotoko gained control of the game, having created numerous opportunities but couldn't get the equalizer.



But some very poor defending by Accra Lions backline gifted Samuel Boateng an equalizer in the 87th minute as the striker bounced to get the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors.