Kotoko emerge favourites to sign Uganda Premier League top scorer Steven Mukwala

Sports News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC have emerged as favourites to land Stephen Dese Mukwala ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The Uganda Premier League top scorer was a top target for the Porcupine Warriors last year but a deal couldn't be struck due to differences in fees.



Kotoko have returned to the negotiations table with the goal scoring machine as the search for a quality striker to replace Kwame Opoku continues.



Mukwala who currently plies his trade at Uganda Revenue Authority SC will join Kotoko once an agreement is reached between the two clubs.



The 22-year-old highly rated striker spent the 2019-20 season at Maroons FC where he was crowned top scorer of the Uganda Premier League.



He netted 13 goals in 23 appearances to emerge goal king of the 2019/2020 campaign while on loan from Vipers SC.



After the failed move to Ghana, Mukwala joined URA after leaving Vipers.



In his first season at the URA, the prolific attacker finished the 2020-21 campaign as a top scorer again with 14 goals in 24 matches.



He has already hit the ground running this season having scored all two goals when URA beat Ethiopia Coffee FC 2-1 in the 1st leg of the CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary Round.



Mukwala made his competitive debut for the Uganda national team on 6 September 2021 when the Cranes played Mali in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Asante Kotoko are in advanced negotiations with URA and are close to sealing a deal for the prolific attacker.



