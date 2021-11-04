Kotoko earn comeback win over Future Stars in friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko came from a goal down to defeat Division Two side, Future Stars 2-1 in a friendly match.



Kotoko fans turned up in their numbers at Adako Jachie park for the match on Wednesday.



The game is part of preparations for the Ghana Premier League clash with Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Coach Prosper Ogum Nartey decided to rest all the players that played in Kotoko’s 3-1 win over Dreams FC in the opening weekend of the season.



Future Stars took the lead after a defensive blunder from Kotoko’s backline by the 20th minute.



However, Kotoko restored parity in the 75th minute through youngster Clinton Opoku and Mfegue scored the match-winner with five minutes remaining to end proceedings.



