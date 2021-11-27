Kotoko could equal four-year record with win over Karela United

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Kotoko play as guest to Karela United on GPLWK5



Kotoko aim for third consecutive away win of the season



Asante Kotoko lead GPL table with 12 points



Asante Kotoko could equal the club's four-year record if they are able to beat Karela United in Aiyinasie on Sunday.



The Reds will visit Karela on matchday five Ghana Premier League at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park.



According to Ghana League stats, a win for Kotoko means the club have won three away games on the bounce this season, which will be the first they have done so since 2016.



The Reds beat Dreams FC 0-1, Bechem United 0-1, and Hearts of Oak 0-1 to achieve the mark. This season, Kotoko have won two on a trot already 1-3 against Dreams, and 0-1 against Bibiani Golds Stars.



Moreover, Kotoko in that regard would record their first-ever back-to-back away win over Karela.



The Porcupines occupy the top spot with 12 points, while Karela who have won just a game are 9th with 10 points.



Kick-off is set at 3:00 PM.