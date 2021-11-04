Kotoko coach told me I won’t get enough playing time - Emmanuel Sarkodie

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Faisal midfielder, Emmanuel Sarkodie has disclosed that the new head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Ogum Nartey, informed him to look elsewhere because he won’t get enough playing time under him.



Emmanuel Sarkodie who joined Asante Kotoko from Division 1 League side, Nkoranza Warriors opted to play for King Faisal after Coach Prosper Nartey informed him of his chances at the club.



“The coach told me that I won’t enough playing time. So I looked at all the teams and I chose King Faisal, it was the best option for me,” the 25-year-old told TV3.



Sarkodie, who will have a one-year spell with the Insha Allah Boys, disclosed that his objective is to ensure that King Faisal stay above the relegation drop.



He is also looking forward to rediscover his form at King Faisal after struggling in his first season with Asante Kotoko.



“I’m just giving off my best and with my best will take King Faisal far,” the midfielder said.



“Our target is to be in the top 4,” Sarkodie stated



Sarkodie featured in King Faisal’s first game of the season where they defeated WAFA by 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



