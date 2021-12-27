Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum laments over growing injury concerns in camp

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, is worried about the growing injury situation in his camp.



The Porcupine Warriors gaffer has lost several of his first-team players, including captain Ishmael Ganiyu to injuries.



Kotoko battled to a 1-0 victory against struggling WAFA, and the UCC lecturer blamed their struggles on injuries.



“The injury situation at Kotoko is alarming, almost all my starters are injured. Agyemang, Ganiu, Mudasiru, Oppong, Boateng, Nettey, and others," he said after the game on Sunday.



"It hurts and it’s not helping matters but it won’t help to keep complaining. For example, we got a maximum of three points today. Is that not what’s more important? I am okay, the main reason for playing a league match is to get 3 points and Kotoko had it against Wafa," he added.



Richmond Lamptey's second-half strike against his former club sent Asante Kotoko top of the table after matchday 10, although they have a game in hand against Hearts of Oak.