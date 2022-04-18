Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh slams Patrick Asmah for 'unnecessary' penalty against RTU

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Ogum has expressed disappointment in defender Patrick Asmah after his tackle in the box led to a penalty for Real Tamale United.



Asmah bumped into Ronald Frimpong in the box leading to a penalty, which was converted to hand the host the lead. Kotoko ended up losing 2-1 at the Aliu Mahama stadium.



“If you look at the penalty we conceded, it was not necessary, I mean the tackle from Patrick Asmah was not necessary,” Prosper Narteh told StarTimes.



Frimpong scored the first goal for the hosts, converting a penalty after Patrick Asmah’s rush challenge in the box.



Samuel Boateng had two great chances to bring Kotoko level, but he squandered them as the first half ended with RTU leading.



RTU were able to thwart every attempt by Kotoko to restore parity after the break. They defended admirably and later doubled their lead thanks to Aidoo.



Aidoo scored 14 minutes from time after goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim made a mistake.



Etouga was brought down in the box in the closing stages and converted the resulting penalty.



Despite the victory, RTU remain in the bottom three. Kotoko's lead at the top, on the other hand, has shrunk to seven points.