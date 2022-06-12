Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh names 20-man squad for coronation match against Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has named his 20-man squad for his side's final home game of the season against Elmina Sharks.



Captain Ismael Ganiu has been left out of the squad as he continues to nurse his injury. Whereas Andy Kumi has recovered from his long-term injury to make the list.



The league winners will host relegated Sharks in a coronation match on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Kotoko will be officially handed the Ghana Premier League trophy after emerging champions of the 2021/2022 season.



The Porcupines, following their triumph has now won the GPL for a record 24 times. However, this is their first league title since 2014.



GOALKEEPERS



Danlad Ibrahim



Kwame Baah



DEFENDERS



Imoro Ibrahim



Charles Owusu



Nettey Christopher



Andrews Appau



Samuel Appiah



Maxwell Agyemang



MIDFIELDERS



Richard Boadu



Mudasiru Salifu



Fabio Gama



Richmond Lamptey



Emmanuel Keyekeh



FORWARDS



Dickson Afoakwa



Evans Adomako



Sarfo Taylor



Andy Kumi



Franck Mbella



George Mfegue



Samuel Boateng