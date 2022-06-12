Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh names 20-man squad for coronation match against Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Sunday, 12 June 2022
Asante Kotoko win GPL
Ismael Ganiu set to miss Kotoko's final home game
Andy Kumi returns to Kotoko squad for coronation match against Sharks
Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has named his 20-man squad for his side's final home game of the season against Elmina Sharks.
Captain Ismael Ganiu has been left out of the squad as he continues to nurse his injury. Whereas Andy Kumi has recovered from his long-term injury to make the list.
The league winners will host relegated Sharks in a coronation match on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Kotoko will be officially handed the Ghana Premier League trophy after emerging champions of the 2021/2022 season.
The Porcupines, following their triumph has now won the GPL for a record 24 times. However, this is their first league title since 2014.
GOALKEEPERS
Danlad Ibrahim
Kwame Baah
DEFENDERS
Imoro Ibrahim
Charles Owusu
Nettey Christopher
Andrews Appau
Samuel Appiah
Maxwell Agyemang
MIDFIELDERS
Richard Boadu
Mudasiru Salifu
Fabio Gama
Richmond Lamptey
Emmanuel Keyekeh
FORWARDS
Dickson Afoakwa
Evans Adomako
Sarfo Taylor
Andy Kumi
Franck Mbella
George Mfegue
Samuel Boateng