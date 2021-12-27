Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh happy with win against WAFA

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has expressed joy about his side's win against WAFA on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 1-0 win over the Academy boys at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday courtesy Richmond Lamptey’s strike.



Speaking after the game, Prosper Narteh lamented over growing injury concerns at the club but said he is okay with the win.



“The injury situation at Kotoko is alarming, almost all my starters are injured. Agyemang, Ganiu, Mudasiru, Oppong, Boateng, Nettey, and others," he said after the game on Sunday.



"It hurts and it’s not helping matters but it won’t help to keep complaining. For example, we got a maximum of three points today. Is that not what’s more important? I am okay, the main reason for playing a league match is to get 3 points and Kotoko had it against Wafa," he added.