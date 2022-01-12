Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh explains Razak Abalora's exile from the goal post recently

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Razak Abalora started the season as the number one goalkeeper of the club keeping five clean sheets in the matches played so far in the Ghana Premier League.



But the last three matches, the former WAFA shot stopper has been benched with Ghana U-20 goalie Danlad Ibrahim taking over the goal post including that famous victory at Aduana.



The Kotoko gaffer has been at pains explaining the abundance of goalkeeping talents at his disposal and the need to keep them all active.



“We have three National team goalkeepers, Kwame Baah, Danlad and Abalora. These are all good qualities goalkeepers, every day, every time, any venue when you give them the opportunity, they will show themselves approve.”



“And if you look at these three qualities goalkeepers, you can't make them dormant. So basically, you need to go back to the rotational policy where every one of them will have a feel of the season and I think once that is done, it will build their confidence, and it will bond them as a goalkeeping department so that they will stay united, they will stay focus, and then they will encourage each other,” he concluded.



Asante Kotoko will next play against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.