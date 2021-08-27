Kotoko close to signing Justice Blay from Medeama

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are close to signing midfielder Justice Blay from Medeama SC, according to reports in Kumasi.



Pure FM, a Kumasi-based radio station, have reported that the Porcupine Warriors have agreed terms with Medeama over the sale of the 29-year-old who cried out for being neglected by the club.



Medeama have agreed to allow the midfielder leave the club after spending close to five seasons with the club.



In 2019 Blay spent a season loan at Kotoko where he played in CAF interclub competitions for the Porcupine Warriors.



The Takoradi-born suffered a broken leg during the cause of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



In July Medeama reportedly became furious with the midfielder over his conduct. Broadcast journalist OB Trice reported last week that the Tarkwa-based club are seriously unhappy with the conduct of the former Asante Kotoko target who is recuperating from a leg injury.



Blay could link up with compatriot Richard Boadu who is also on his way to Kotoko.



