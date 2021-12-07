Kotoko can win the league - King Faisal coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal coach Nurudeen Amadu insists Asante Kotoko’s title credentials cannot be discounted because the Porcupine Warriors lost for the first time this season.



Amadu masterminded Kotoko’s first defeat as his King Faisal won the Kumasi derby 3-2 on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Although King Faisal won, Amadu admitted Kotoko were the better side.



“I still believe that Kotoko have what it takes to win the league because of what they did against us," Amadu said.



Honestly speaking they played well and then when you play against such a team you need to be cautious and know exactly what you want to do”



“I think that we did the needful, we sat back and took them on the break."



Kotoko had won four and drawn one in five games coming into the encounter. They had also conceded just one goal.



However, King Faisal forward Zubairu Ibrahim overpowered Kotoko's defence, scoring three superb goals.