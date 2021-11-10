'Kotoko can't beat us in Bibiani' - Gold Stars CEO Akwesi Adu

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Bibiani Gold Stars CEO is confident of beating Kotoko



• Bibiani Gold Stars announced gate fees for the Kotoko game



• 4,000 tickets are available for Friday's game

against Kotoko



Bibiani Gold Stars Cheif Executive Officer Akwesi Adu is confident of his team beating Asante Kotoko in the GPL on Friday.



The League Leaders will travel to Bibiani to engage the new entrants on Ghana Premier League matchday three.



Speaking ahead of the game, Adu believes Kotoko will exit Dun's park empty-handed after 90 minutes.



He added that: "Gold Stars can't be overshadowed by Kotoko come Friday at Dun's Park, we are going to match them, and I can assure you that Gold Stars are going to pick all 3 points.



He also confirmed that available ticket for the anticipated encounter is 4,000



"Our gate fees for the game will be 50gh, and 20gh for VIP and Popular stands, respectively. Also, all Covid protocols would be observed; 4000 tickets will be printed so football fans who are interested should be at the stadium on time." He concluded.



The kick time for the match is set at 3:00 PM.



