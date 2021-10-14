Kotoko can go for pre-season in heaven, we’ll beat them - Olympics

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Team Manager for Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has made it clear that Kotoko can go to heaven for their pre-season, but Great Olympics team will beat them on the field.



He posited that the decision by the team to travel to Dubai for their preparation for the new season would have no major impact on the field of play.



“Kotoko can go to Dubai or heaven for their pre-season. We will still show them the seniority on the field of play”, he said.



He said this in an interview with Isaac Worlanyo Wallace of Rainbow Radio when he asked about his views on Kotoko pre-season in Dubai.



According to him, Black Stars went camping in Dubai ahead of the 2017 Egypt Afcon, but that was the worst tournament Ghanaians witnessed from them.



He added that Accra Great Olympics are going to clinch Ghana Premier League 2021/22 season.