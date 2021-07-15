Kotoko board member cautions GFA to be circumspective in ruling against Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Asante Kotoko board member Kwadwo Boateng Gyenfi has insisted the Ghana Football Association has not been circumspective in their ruling against Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Boateng Gyenfi, who is the spokesperson of the board of directors of the Porcupine Warriors, also agrees with the opinion of Peace FM’s Head of Sports – Dan Kwaku Yeboah, that the ruling is bogus.



Amponsah, the sole shareholder of Division One League side Phar Rangers, was not officially charged by the Ghana FA prosecutor in the case but they ended up banning him for a period of 5 years.



The verdict attracted condemnation from renowned lawyer Naa Odofoley Nortey, football administrators George Afriyie and ace broadcast journalist Kwabena Yeboah all condemned the verdict.



Rangers, who formally wrote to the Ghana FA to withdraw from the Ghanaian Division One League and announce the club as defunct but quickly made a U-turn on the decision within three days, have appealed the decision of the DC and even filed a stay of execution but according to Kumasi-based Pure FM the application for stay of execution has been rejected by the football association.



Boateng Gyenfi agrees the ruling against Nana Yaw Amponsah is bogus and cautions the Ghana FA to exercise circumspection in the ruling against the embattled CEO, insisting the board have offered him support in the appeal case.



“I’m happy that you have used the word [bogus]. The Ghana FA must be circumspective in the ruling. We know Nana Yaw has appealed against the ruling and we have given him all the backing in the appeal case,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on Peace FM.



Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah is set to head to the Court of Arbitration with fresh evidence which has implicated the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association in a landmark verdict issued last month.



Ghana football could be heading for turbulent times under the leadership of Kurt Okraku as General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo was caught authoring the verdict of the landmark case involving the football governing body and lower-tier side Phar Rangers.



But The Ghana Football Association then swiftly applied changes to the name of the author of the verdict of the Phar Rangers landmark case, removing Prosper Harrison Addo as the author and replacing it with William Bossman and later making additional changes to the verdict.