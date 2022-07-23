Kotoko board denies resignation of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ogum, who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko last season, was reported to have tendered in his resignation on Wednesday after a meeting with the technical committee of the Board and Management.



But according to the board of directors of the Porcupine Warriors, the former WAFA coach has not resigned and has therefore called on the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.



“The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko have heard from various social media platforms and news in general that the coach of the club, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has communicated his resignation to the Technical Committee of the Board”



“We inform you that, the said coach has neither resigned nor communicated his resignation to the Board”



“Please disregard any such information” a statement from the club’s Board Secretary Kwamina Mensah reads.