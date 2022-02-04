Kotoko board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei gets CAF invitation to watch 2021 AFCON final

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has been invited to watch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] by the Confederations of Africa Football [CAF].



The final of the 33rd edition of the continent most prestigious will be staged at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.



The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final will take place on Sunday, February 6 and will kick off at 7pm.



Senegal on Wednesday defeated Burkina Faso to book a place in the final. Egypt meanwhile will take on hosts Cameroon in the second semifinal game tonight with the winner set to face Senegal in the final.



And Dr Kyei, who is a successful business mogul will witness the game at the Olembe Stadium.



The winner of the tournament will receive $5 million (£3.7m), up from $4.5m (£3.3m), while the runners-up get $2.75m (£2m).



Each of the losing semi-finalists will be rewarded with $2.2m (£1.6m) and those that crashed out in the quarter-finals are given $1.8m (£1.3m).