Kotoko assistant coach Abdul Gazale intensifies pre-season training in Accra; players break down

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Porcupine Warriors arrived in Accra on Tuesday to continue arrangements for the trip to Turkey.



As already reported by footballghana, the Ghana Premier League champions will spend a few weeks in Turkey as part of pre-season training where the team will play a number of friendlies.



This week, the team is in Accra to work on the documentation of players and team officials before the trip.



Today, Coach Abdul Gazale took charge of the training of the team in the capital and intensified the drills for the players.



From pictures posted by the club on its Twitter page, players are seen tired and sitting on the grass to catch a break from the tough drills.



The team will train for two more days in Accra before finally departing Ghana for Turkey on Sunday, August 14.



