Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasportspage.com

Kotoko arrives in Ainyinase with 20-man squad to frustrate Karela on Sunday

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh has named a 20-man squad to face Karela United in matchday five(5) of Ghana Premier League at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Ainyinase on Sunday 28th November 2021.

Midfielder Richmond Lamptey who has joined the Porcupines from Inter Allies, could not travel with the team.

The nimble-footed player picked up an injury in the win over Techiman Eleven Wonders last weekend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and could not recover on time.

The Camerounian striker is among the team for the second time and it remains to be seen if he will start among the first eleven or from the bench.

His fellow Camerounian Mfegue has already tasted the Ghanaian league, making his debut when he came from the bench in the match against Bechem Utd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Below are the traveling Squad to frustrate Kerala United on Sunday, 28th November 2021.

Ogum has selected the best 20-man squad for Sunday’s clash against Kerala United.

Goalkeepers:

Razak Abalora

Kwame Baah

Defenders:

Ismail Abdul Ganiu

Andrews Kwadwo Appau

Maxwell Agyemang

Augustine Agyapong

Christopher Nakai Nettey

Samuel Appiah

Imoro Ibrahim

Midfielders:

Emmanuel Keyekeh

Mudasiru Salifu

Richard Boadu

Mohammed Sheriff

Fabio Gama

Joseph Amoako

Strikers:

Samuel Boateng

George Mfegue Rodrigues

Etouga Thierry Mbella

Dickson Afoakwah

Isaac Oppong.

