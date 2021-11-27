Kotoko arrives in Ainyinase with 20-man squad to frustrate Karela on Sunday

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: ghanasportspage.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh has named a 20-man squad to face Karela United in matchday five(5) of Ghana Premier League at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Ainyinase on Sunday 28th November 2021.



Midfielder Richmond Lamptey who has joined the Porcupines from Inter Allies, could not travel with the team.



The nimble-footed player picked up an injury in the win over Techiman Eleven Wonders last weekend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and could not recover on time.



The Camerounian striker is among the team for the second time and it remains to be seen if he will start among the first eleven or from the bench.



His fellow Camerounian Mfegue has already tasted the Ghanaian league, making his debut when he came from the bench in the match against Bechem Utd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Below are the traveling Squad to frustrate Kerala United on Sunday, 28th November 2021.



Ogum has selected the best 20-man squad for Sunday’s clash against Kerala United.



Goalkeepers:



Razak Abalora



Kwame Baah



Defenders:



Ismail Abdul Ganiu



Andrews Kwadwo Appau



Maxwell Agyemang



Augustine Agyapong



Christopher Nakai Nettey



Samuel Appiah



Imoro Ibrahim



Midfielders:



Emmanuel Keyekeh



Mudasiru Salifu



Richard Boadu



Mohammed Sheriff



Fabio Gama



Joseph Amoako



Strikers:



Samuel Boateng



George Mfegue Rodrigues



Etouga Thierry Mbella



Dickson Afoakwah



Isaac Oppong.