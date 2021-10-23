Kotoko arrive in Ghana from Dubai preseason training tour

Sports News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have touched down in Ghana from the United Arab Emirates where they were on a two week preseason training tour.



The team arrived at the Kotoka International Airport at 11:35 am after an eight hour flight from Dubai.



Kotoko held 13 training sessions whiles in Dubai and played three friendly matches during their two week training tour of the gulf country.



The reds ended their Dubai preseason training tour without a win as they lost Al Hilal United by a lone goal before drawing 1-1 with Liwa FC and were held to a 1-1 draw by lower tier side LaLiga HPC on Thursday.



Kotoko will now prepare for their league opener against Dreams FC next week.