Kotoko arrive in Accra with Fabio Gama, Mudasiru others for Hearts clash

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Kumasi Asante Kotoko traveled to Accra for their crunch match day 7 clash against Hearts of Oak with a 22 man squad.
Several players were likely to miss the game due to injury concerns but have now made the squad for the trip to the capital.
Mudasiru Salifu was absent in Kotoko's 3-1 win over Accra Lions but has now made a return to the squad whiles Imoro Ibrahim and Georges Mfegue who were out due to suspension have also returned.
Long term injury worries Fabio Gama,Clinton Opoku and Isaac Oppong have are also part of the Kotoko traveling party.
Kotoko who are at the summit of the league have a healthy 12 point lead over 8th placed Hearts of Oak and will play at 3pm on Sunday.
Below is Asante Kotoko squad list :
Goalkeepers:
Danlad Ibrahim
Kwame Baah
Defenders:
Christopher Nettey
Augustine Agyapong
Patrick Asmah
Yussif Mubarik
Abdul Ganiyu Ismail
Maxwell Agyemang
Imoro Ibrahim
Midfielders:
Richard Boadu
Richmond Lamptey
Justice Blay
Sheriff Mohammed
Dickson Afoakwa
Mudasiru Salifu
Fabio Gama
Clinton Opoku
Isaac Oppong
Forwards:
Stephen Amankona
Frank Mbella Etouga Thiery
Samuel Boateng
Georges Mfegue Omgba