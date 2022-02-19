Kotoko arrive in Accra with Fabio Gama, Mudasiru others for Hearts clash

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko traveled to Accra for their crunch match day 7 clash against Hearts of Oak with a 22 man squad.



Several players were likely to miss the game due to injury concerns but have now made the squad for the trip to the capital.



Mudasiru Salifu was absent in Kotoko's 3-1 win over Accra Lions but has now made a return to the squad whiles Imoro Ibrahim and Georges Mfegue who were out due to suspension have also returned.



Long term injury worries Fabio Gama,Clinton Opoku and Isaac Oppong have are also part of the Kotoko traveling party.



Kotoko who are at the summit of the league have a healthy 12 point lead over 8th placed Hearts of Oak and will play at 3pm on Sunday.

Below is Asante Kotoko squad list :



Goalkeepers:



Danlad Ibrahim



Kwame Baah



Defenders:



Christopher Nettey



Augustine Agyapong



Patrick Asmah



Yussif Mubarik



Abdul Ganiyu Ismail



Maxwell Agyemang



Imoro Ibrahim



Midfielders:



Richard Boadu



Richmond Lamptey



Justice Blay



Sheriff Mohammed



Dickson Afoakwa



Mudasiru Salifu



Fabio Gama



Clinton Opoku



Isaac Oppong



Forwards:



Stephen Amankona



Frank Mbella Etouga Thiery



Samuel Boateng



Georges Mfegue Omgba