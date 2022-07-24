Kotoko approached me to replace Ogum - Paa Kwesi Fabin reveals

Sports News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Paa Kwesi Fabin has revealed that Asante Kotoko approached him to replace Prosper Narteh Ogum, who is said to have resigned.



Fabin claims he turned down the proposal because he had already committed to Aduana Stars.



On Wednesday morning, the Ghana U-17 coach was officially confirmed as Aduana Stars coach, and later that day, news of Ogum's shocking resignation broke.



"Two Asante Kotoko board members contacted me when Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum resigned from his post but I told them I have signed for Aduana FC," Fabin said.



Ogum is said to have verbally informed the club that he wishes to resign. The former WAFA manager wants out due to the club's lack of transfer activity.



Ghanasoccernet sources have revealed that the club have not accepted Ogum's decision and are still in talks with him in the hope of convincing him to stay and lead them next season.



However, Amoa-Abban disagrees with the club's current stance as he wants Ogum fired.



"Asante Kotoko is under the stewardship of a great management team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah. The success on and off the pitch last season is a testament to this fact," he said.



"The coach [Prosper Narteh Ogum] should be fired," he posted on Twitter.



"No one is bigger than the club. Asante Kotoko remains supreme," he added.