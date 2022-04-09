Kotoko announce new sponsor as Adonko Next Level deal is terminated

Asante Kotoko Meet Happyman PLUS 1

We are #Happy to announce a Sponsorship deal with Happy Man ; producers of Plus 1 Cola , Plus 1 Apple , Plus 1 Mango, Plus 1 Tamarind & Plus 1 Energy for the next One and Half seasons.

PLUS 1 is our new official beverage partner. pic.twitter.com/4rhHeVfPbT

