Kotoko announce 9th signing ahead of new season

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Midfielder Sheriff Mohammed has joined Asante Kotoko, becoming the club’s ninth signing ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Kotoko snapped up Mohammed from Tamale-based Division One League club Steadfast FC. He has signed a contract that will see him stay at the club until at least 2024.



“We are delighted to announce the signing of versatile midfielder Sheriff Mohammed from Steadfast FC on a three-year deal,” Kotoko wrote on Twitter.



Kotoko, who went trophyless last season, has signed nine new players to improve their squad for the upcoming season.



Sheriff Mohammed joins Clinton Opoku, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Samuel Boateng, Isaac Oppong, Richard Boadu, Augustine Agyapong, and Samuel Appiah as the club’s new players.



The 2021/22 season will start on October 29, with Kotoko opening their account against Dreams FC.



