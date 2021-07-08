Kotoko and King Faisal played a fixed match - Dwarfs coach Kuuku Dadzie

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ebusua Dwarfs coach James Kuuku Dadzie has accused Kumasi Asante Kotoko and King Faisal for playing a fixed match in their Ghana Premier League match day 32 clash at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



The game ended 1-1 with King Faisal taking the lead in the 15th minute through Zubairu Ibrahim before Kotoko pulled parity in the 84th minute through Andy Kumi.



Speaking in an interview, the Dwarfs coach alleged that the game between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal was a fixed game because they [King Faisal] have been buying matches because they don't want to be relegated.



He further stressed that officials of Kotoko approached him and pleaded with him to ensure they beat Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast but the game ended in 1-1.



"King Faisal have been buying matches," he told Mynd FM as reported by Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.



"Playing against Asante Kotoko, they [King Faisal] bought the match because they don't want to be relegated.



"I know it and I insist they bought the match.



"Asante Kotoko v King Faisal was a fix match. Asante Kotoko came to us [Ebusua Dwarfs] promising us to beat Hearts of Oak but we played 1-1 with Hearts of Oak.



"But the matter is that King Faisal have been buying matches and I am telling you that," he added.



There have been a lot of rumours about matches of convenience and scorelines coming out before matches but some have not happened as speculated before the games with most teams scrambling to avoid relegation.