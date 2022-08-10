Kotoko and Hearts of Oak could represent Ghana in $100m worth African Super League

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak could be Ghana's representatives in the African Super League, which was officially launched on Wednesday.



It was announced at the 44th Ordinary Congress of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Arusha, Tanzania.



CAF will offer $100m in prize money with $11.6m for the winner. CAF also intends to pay each African football association $1m annually from the league's earnings. There are 54 member associations of CAF.



It is not clear whether CAF has finalised the list of clubs, but they will come from 16 different nations with a maximum of three per country.



They will play a group competition first, divided into three groups of eight clubs, before the majority of clubs move onto an American-style playoff system, including wildcard berths.





CAF plans to continue with its club showpiece Champions League but officials said there were plans to revert back to a two-legged knockout competition, dispensing with the group phase.



The new competition is set to kick start in the 2023-24 season.



Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are unquestionably Ghana's two most powerful clubs. They have both won the African Champions League. Thus, if CAF decides to include Ghana in the new competition, the two clubs are most likely to be chosen to fly the Ghanaian flag.