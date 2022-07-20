Kotoko and Bechem United’s Samuel Osei Kuffour agree personal terms – Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United defender Samuel Osei Kuffour is on the verge of joining Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2022/23 season.



According to local media reports, the enterprising defender has agreed personal terms with the Porcupine Warriors and could join the club in the coming days.



However, the Ghana Premier League giants are yet to meet the demands of Bechem United.



Osei Kuffour had a decent season with the Hunters in the 2021/22domestic top-flight campaign.



He played a huge role as the club finished third on the Ghana Premier League table at the end of the season.



The towering guardsman was also instrumental for Bechem United as the club reached the final of the MTN FA Cup but unfortunately lost to Hearts of Oak.



His arrival at Kotoko will be refreshing as the team prepare for the CAF Champions League next season.