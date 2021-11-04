Kotoko PRO confirms limited tickets for first home game against Bechem United

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko host Bechem United in GPL Week 2 clash



Asante Kotoko return to Baba Yara after a year



Kotoko announce ticket prices for first home game of the season



Asante Kotoko SC communications director, David Obeng Nyarko, has confirmed that the club will make available only 10,000 tickets for the game against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Due to COVID-19, clubs are allowed to host 25% of spectators at match venues in the 2021/2022 GPL season.



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium hosted its first competitive game after a year of renovation when King Faisal beat WAFA 1-0 last Sunday.



The Porcupines who also use the venue for their home matches will make a long return to the national stadium this weekend on matchday two of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).





Speaking to Oyerepa FM, David Obeng Nyarko said 10,000 tickets will be available and thus it will be sold on a 'first come first serve' basis.



"Asante Kotoko have no option than to resort to the first come first serve plan of action for ticket sales because we only have 10,000 seats to fill at the stadium," he said.



Meanwhile, tickets for popular stand goes for GHC30, center-line goes for GHC40, wings goes for GHC50, and VIP goes for GHC 100.