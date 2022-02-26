Kotoko PRO, David Obeng Nyarko reacts to Adebayor signing

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko agree deal with Adebayor- reports



Kotoko lead Ghana Premier League table after first round



Kotoko to host Dreams at Baba Yara Stadium



Asante Kotoko communications director, David Obeng Nyarko has reacted to the club's reported signing of former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor.



Obeng Nyarko in a social media post denied that the club have held talks with the former Real Madrid man.



Earlier reports claimed that the porcupines have held successful talks with Adebayor with both parties agreeing on a short-term deal.



The report further indicated that Adebayor would become the ambassador of their shirt sponsor, Hisense.



The club's spokesperson tweeted "Not true" after quoting a tweet on the report on Twitter.



In the past, Emmanuel Adebayor had successful spells with other top clubs including Manchester City, FC Metz, AS Monaco, Crystal Palace, as well as Instanbul Basaksehir.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko lead the Ghana Premier League and will host Dreams FC in the opening game of the last lap of the season.





Check out the tweet below





