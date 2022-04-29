Kotoko NCC chairman Christopher Damenya blast players after two defeats in a row

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko NCC chairman Christopher Damenya has blasted Kotoko players after the club’s two defeats in a row in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko were defeated 2-1 by Real Tamale United, and we were also defeated 3-1 at home by Legon Cities last weekend. The results have given other clubs a chance to compete for the crown, since Bechem United is only seven points behind.



Kotoko supporters are also not happy with the sudden loss of form at the crucial stage of the season. Rival supporters from Hearts of Oak trolled the Porcupine Warriors very hard on social media.



“It’s sad that we have lost two matches in a row when we want to win the league. Apart from the penalty the referee awarded against us in the game against Legon Cities, I can say we didn’t do anything on the field. Legon were better in both halves,” Damenya told Hello FM.



“There were some loopholes, and our players failed to pick 50-50 balls. But I don’t know what is wrong. The coach taught them what they were supposed to do. Seriously, I don’t know what is wrong with the players,"



“We didn’t even deserve a draw in the game because all the players flopped today. Apart from Richard Boadu, Mudasiru and, to some extent, Fabio Gama, the players didn’t do anything on the field. Our fullbacks flopped totally. Someone like Imoro I don’t know what was wrong with him. Maybe he was sick,"



“The players should be mindful because they are discouraging us with their poor performances in recent games. No player should think that he is helping Kotoko; it is Kotoko that is helping him. Because it’s the club that pays him,"



“They have to note that every player puts in a lot of work when they come up against them because they also want the opportunity to play Kotoko,"



“The Kotoko players should have this in mind: we are not playing with the team. Whoever is not ready to play for the club should say it to us for them to leave. So that we will get players who have the team in their hearts and want to play,” he ended.



