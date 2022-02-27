Kotoko, Hearts should not honour President Cup, it has not been properly planned - Hayford

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The former coach of Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities, Bashiru Hayford has added his thought on the decision by GHALCA in selecting Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak to play the President’s cup on 4th March to honour the sitting president.



GHALCA has confirmed that this year’s president’s cup will be between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Coach Bashiru Hayford said if the game was scheduled in the calendar before the season the two coaches will know how to plan for the game.



He said the practice of engaging clubs to play some games alongside the season must stop and be added to the calendar before the start of the season.



He advised the two teams not to honour this match because it was not well planned and they just finished playing in GPL match round one fixture.



He was however quick to add that if the two teams think they are okay and can play, then they should go on and honour the game for the president.



He was speaking to Isaac Worlanyo on Rainbow Sports.