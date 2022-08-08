Kotoko, Hearts need video analysts more than technical directors for African campaign - CK Akonnor

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor has urged both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak to employ a video analyst if they are determined to succeed in their campaign in Africa next season.



According to the former Asante Kotoko coach, the work of a video analyst is more important than a technical director when it comes to playing at the CAF club competitions.



He explained that video analysts give clubs a fair idea of their opponents to enable them to prepare well.



“Kotoko and Hearts must strengthen their technical teams by adding a video analyst,” CK Akonnor said on Akoma 87.9 FM.



He added, “we mostly go into Africa without knowing anything about the opponents. The services of a video analyst is really crucial. He does a lot to support tactical planning for the coach.”



CK Akonnor noted that video analysts helped me during his stints with both Asante Kotoko and the Black Stars.



“During my days at Kotoko, I entreated management to get one for me and it helped us a lot. During my time with the Black Stars, I also enlisted his services and his presence helped a lot,” he said.



Adding “sometimes coaches are wrongly accused for bad results. Getting a technical director is important but a video analyst is the best thing our clubs need now going into Africa because their services will be very helpful to the teams.”



