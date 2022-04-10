Kotoko, Happy Man strike partnership deal

Sports News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Asante Kotoko have struck a partnership deal with beverage company giants, Happy Man for 18 months (one and half seasons)



Happy Man; producers of the fast-growing Plus 1 Cola, Plus 1 Apple, Plus 1 Mango, Plus 1 Tamarind & Plus 1 Energy is now the official beverage partner of the Porcupine Warriors.



Happy Man takes over from Next Level on a one-and-a-half-year deal that was signed on Friday expected to mutually benefit the two parties.



Founding president and founder of Charger Limited, producers of the Plus 1 beverages Dr Emmanuel Borketey Bortey said after putting pen to paper " We are delighted to reach this agreement and join this vibrant family, we strongly believe our products besides being refreshing, has the properties to compliment the team's outstanding efforts. We are happy as one of our brands conotes."

Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah expressed gross appreciation to the donors for the gesture.



Kotoko are leading the premiership standings with 49 points from 23 matches and a win on Sunday will be as crucial as clinching the ultimate.



Happy Man joins the numerous sponsors of Kotoko which includes Zeepay, Betika, NLA, Goil, Hisense, Access Bank, Star Assurance, Starlife, Errea and others.