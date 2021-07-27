Kotoko CEO says 2020/2021 season was successful despite going trophyless

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says the club's 2020/2021 season has been a little successful despite Kotoko ending the season empty handed.



The club despite leading the league table at some point by seven points lost the title to bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak placing second with 57 points with Hearts topping with 61 points.



As if losing the league title was not enough, the club on Sunday were dumped out of the MTN FA Cup quarter final stage against Berekum Chelsea 5-4 on penalties.



That notwithstanding the CEO perhaps is not measuring success with silverware as he believes it has been a little successful.



He however blamed their struggles in the league on the club's inability to play at their favourite Baba Yara Stadium.





Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, he admitted that losing the league title was not what they wanted.



"We were successful in the just ended season but that wasn't our target. The target was to at least win the league title."



"We had a better away results than Hearts of Oak but our home performance wasn't the best. Playing our games in Accra and Obuasi didn't help us."



"We paid Gh¢ 10,700 per each home game at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi."