Kotoko CEO questions 25% at GPL games

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has raised concerns about the strict 25% capacity for Ghana Premier League games.



Games are not being played with full capacity stadiums because coronavirus is still around as clubs are urged to adhere to strict protocols, including social distancing on matchdays.



But Amponsah is displeased with the arrangement in a post on Facebook, suggesting that some clubs are being denied revenue.



Meanwhile, Amponsah’s club has made a wonderful start to the season and occupied the first position after three games.



Kotoko has collected all nine points, scored six goals, and conceded just one.



They scored three late goals in their first game to beat Dreams FC 3-1. Another late drama in their second game saw them beat Bechem United 2-0.



Over the weekend, Isaac Oppong scored a brilliant outside-the-box goal to secure a 1-0 win at Bibiani Goldstars.