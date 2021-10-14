Kotoko CEO praises players despite pre-season defeat to Al Hilal United

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah has lauded the playing body despite their first defeat in pre-season.



The Ghana Premier League side engaged Al Hilal United of UAE in a friendly on Thursday morning at the Al Hamriyah Sport and Cultural Stadium.



On the 47th minute, left-back Christopher Nettey scored a goal at the wrong net to hand Al Hilal United the victory in the crunchy preseason friendly.



Speaking after the game, Nana Yaw Amponsah shared that it was a good game and a good exercise for the players and the technical team.



"It was a good game in the first place," he said.



"Some of the players arrived late but if you look at how we played, it was a good exercise for the team and the technical team".



"In the second half, we played well and dominated the game but only capitalized on the chance they had but in all, we are happy with this exercise but I am confident we will get better before the season start," he added.



The Kumasi-based club is currently in the Gulf country for a two-week pre-season tour ahead of their 2021/22 season campaign.



Asante Kotoko left the shores of Ghana to Dubai for a pre-season tour last week for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season scheduled to commence on October 29.