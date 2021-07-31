Kotoko CEO caught in contradictions over Fabio Gama's deal

Sports News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Credibility crisis has hit Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah after he was caught, in what could be described as some contradictions over the transfer of Brazilian play maker Fabio Gama.



The former FIFA Agent who happens to be the youngest CEO in the history of the Porcupine Warriors had revealed that the transfer of the player to the Porcupine Warriors cost the club nothing as the player came as a free agent.



“We chased Anim Cudjoe fruitlessly so we realised that Fabio Gama was free. And knowing what he could give us, if he will come and play for Kotoko without any signing-on fee, no transfer fee and even if the salary is manageable, within six months we can sell him to get back enough money to run the club,” he told Oyerepa FM in Kumasi about 6 months ago.



The news was greeted with deafening applauds when he made the revelation on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi about six months ago.



He succeeded in courting the support of the teaming fans of the club insisting the arrival of Gama was a meritorious move for the Reds as they pay nothing but stand to gain when the player is set to depart.



Fast forward, Nana Yaw Amponsah has gargantuanly disclosed a massive contradictory statement on the same Brazilian player, insisting the club is indebted to paying $10k transfer fee for the player despite earlier saying the player came free.



In a recent interview with Pure FM in Kumasi, Yaw Amponsah insisted the club must pay $10k to the Brazilian for his transfer in sharp contradiction to what he told Oyerepa FM months ago.



“Transfer fees for Fabio Gama and agent’s commission all put together is $10k which has not been paid. In effect, the acquisition of Fabio Gama cost Kotoko $10,000 which is about ₵60k which has not been paid yet,” he disclosed on Pure FM.



This sharp contradiction has forced speculations that the CEO is looking to charge the club for what could be described as a nonexistent expenditure.



The recent revelation has thrown the image of Yaw Amponsah into credibility crisis as several other members within the club’s technical team and playing body keep revealing unfulfilled promises of the CEO.



In recent media engagements, head coach Mariano Barreto revealed the unpaid salaries and bonuses of the playing body and technical staff.



The recent revelation of contradictory statements by Yaw Amponsah have cemented widespread reports in Kumasi over the untruthfulness of the young CEO, throwing his credibility through the window.



Yaw Amponsah could be facing the board of the club over his recent pronouncements in the media over the forward match of the club and the contradiction in his own statements since taking over the CEO job.



