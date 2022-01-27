Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah engages Herbert Mensah

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has tweeted about his working visit to Herbert Mensah.



The Porcupine Warriors leader spoke at length with the experienced football administrator, who was one-time the CEO of Kotoko, about a wide range of issues that bordered on mutual interest.



Herbert Mensah was appointed board chairman of the popular Ghanaian football club Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC by the then Asantehene, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, in 1999. Mensah set out to restore the success of earlier glories of the then failing club by implementing a five-year plan, which included sponsorships, the introduction of professional training facilities, and a transparent financial approach to the books.



After the engagement, Nana Yaw Amponsah presented a pair of jerseys to Herbert Mensah.