Kotoko's Georges Mfegue, Richard Boadu throw support behind embattled Richmond Lamptey

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko striker Georges Rodrigues Mfegue has thrown his support behind embattled teammate Richmond Lamptey.



Midfielder Richard Boadu has also shared a message of support for his teammate.



He is the latest Kotoko player to do so after his compatriot Frank Mbella wrote a similar message of support on social media.



"Yo my brother I know it's not easy for a footballer to live this situation but knows that your all my support and the club will be crossing this difficult stage all together the best field of the Talisman" he tweeted.



Kotoko on Monday also issued a statement stating their support for the player in these difficult times and promised to stick with him till the full conclusion of the matter.



The midfielder played for Inter Allies in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season before they suffered relegation.



He was part of the Inter Allies side that lost 7-0 in the match day 34 clash against Ashantigold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



This follows Inter Allies' involvement in match fixing in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League match day 34 game with AshGold SC.



In the said match the miners defeated Inter Allies who at the time had been relegated to the Division One by 7-0.



After the game, then defender of Inter Allies Hashmin Musah who scored two comical own goals revealed in a radio interview that he deliberately scored the two own goals to foil a 5-0 score line he heard before the game .



According to the disciplinary committee they have evoked the powers vested in Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations to hand the Kotoko midfielder a 2 years 5 month ban from football.



"That Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC is hereby banned for a period of 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations".



The decision will take effect from the start of the 2022/23 football season meaning he can play for the remainder of the current season for Kotoko.





?s=20&t=ORU3O57o7lvbncPuv9c6WQ?s=20&t=ORU3O57o7lvbncPuv9c6WQ