Konadu Yiadom crowned man of the match in WAFA win over Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

WAFA SC captain Konadu Yiadom was adjudged man of the match in their home win against Great Olympics on Saturday.



The towering defender was in the thick of affairs for the Academy lads as they claimed a 1-0 win.



Yiadom was a pillar in defence as he ensured the hosts keep a clean sheet for the first time in the premiership this season at the Sogakope Park.



Justus Torsutsey scored from the spot in the dying embers of the match to hand WAFA their first win of the campaign.



WAFA had drawn back-to-back in their last two home games before today's encounter.



The win is also the first for Spanish trainer Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza in the Ghanaian top-flight since his arrival.