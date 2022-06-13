Kokrobite chiefs, elders bare teeth at police over chietaincy clashes

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Divisional Chief of Kokrobite Nii Offei has criticized the Kokrobite Division of the Ghana Police Service for not being proactive in preventing the clash that resulted in the death of one person.



At a press conference held over the weekend, Nii Ofei explained that, having received the police backing as the chief of the area, he informed them of plans by certain people towards the lifting of the ban on noise making.



Nii Ofei also disclosed days to the day of the ceremony, Nii Arde Nkpa also wrote to the police informing the division of his preparation to lift the ban on drumming and noise making.



He said the palace received a communication from that adequate security provisions will be made to avert any occurrence.



He disclosed that the police failed to act on their promise and that the blame should be put at their doorstep.



He also noted that the Asafoatse who was unfortunately killed doesn't come from Kokrobite but Chokor and that he has no hands in the said incident.



"The police gave me a letter as the divisional chief of Kokrobite and that the regional director had inform the divisional boss to write a letter to the sub-chiefs in Kokrobite. I was given a copy ans I wrote back to them about preparations. On the 8th of June we met with them and assurance was given that everything will be peaceful and they will deploy men to protect the place. Blame the police but not me if they had acted swiftly no life would have been lost." Nii Ofei stated