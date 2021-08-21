Kojo Addae Mensah names Asamoah Gyan as greatest Ghanaian player ever

Sports News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Databank, Kojo Addae Mensah, has named Black Stars striker, Asamoah as the greatest Ghanaian player ever.



Gyan has been out of the Black Stars squad for some time owing to constant and recurring injury difficulties, which has led many to question his ability on the pitch.



The former Sunderland striker is yet to be called by coach Charles Akonnor, but the Databank CEO believes Gyan is the greatest Ghanaian player ever.



The striker has earlier revealed that he hasn't retired from the Black Stars.



“Gyan is my greatest Ghanaian of all time,” Kofi Addai Mensah mentioned an interview with Ashh FM.



“I know people will mention Pele, Polo, and the likes, but Asamoah has performed at the highest level of international football and he is Ghana’s highest goal-scorer of all time.



“He is a great guy,” the Databank CEO added.