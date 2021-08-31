Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club celebrates Asante Kotoko on 86th birthday

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ambitious Eastern Region Division Two side Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club (KSSC) have celebrated Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko as the Porcupine Warriors mark their 86th anniversary on this day 31 August.



In celebrating the two-time African champions, the high-flying Division Two club did a well-designed logo to show their undying love for the club.



The Suhyen based club are unbeaten in Zone 3 of the Eastern Region Division Two League winning 14 and drawing 3 out of the 17 matches played so far.



Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club sits top of the table with 45 points and are being trailed by Aburi Deportivo who has 29 points.



They have already secured qualification to the middle league with a game to spare.