Kofi Kordzi breaks silence after being released by Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Striker Kofi Kordzi has penned a heartfelt letter to fans of Accra Hearts of Oak after terminating his contract with the club.



Kordzi first joined Hearts of Oak in 2019 and became fans favourite after bagging in a few goals before leaving for abroad.



Kofi Kordzi returned to Hearts of Oak on a two-year contract after stints with Qatari side Muthair SC.



The striker made 22 appearances scoring seven goals for the Phobians before falling out with coach Samuel Boadu. Kordzi was suspended by the club last season after playing a football tournament without the permission of Hearts of Oak.



In a statement to fans of the club, Kordzi expressed his gratitude to the club for playing a huge role in his career and wished them better season ahead.



Dear Phobians,



Today, I say goodbye to a monumental club as it is Accra Hearts of Oak. What a ride it has been.



First of all, I would like to express how much of a privilege it has been to play for this amazing club since I joined in 2019 and rejoined in 2021.



To the coaching staff who played a great role in my development, to my colleagues who have been more than just those I share a pitch and dressing room with, to the backroom staff, to the management, to the fans that have wholeheartedly supported the team and to everyone involved with the Continental Club Masters.



I am grateful for the topsy-turvy turnouts as it is the downs that have tested my strength and made me the better possible version of myself.

Thank you also for your endless support. It has been a great honour to wear the shirt of Accra Hearts of Oak.



Good luck to everyone involved with the Phobians. I love you all and will miss you.



KOFI KORDZI (AVEYIME DROGBA)



JNA/KPE