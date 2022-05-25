Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Kofi Kordzi banned from Hearts of Oak first team



Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi has apologized to the club and their fans over his unprofessional conduct in the last few weeks.



Kofi Kordzi has been banned from the Accra Hearts of Oak first team for featuring in a football match on May 14 without authorization from the club.



His conduct warranted a suspension from the senior team and a demotion to the junior side, Auroras for the next two weeks.



"I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made weeks ago. I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of displaying the act of professionalism and being a role model," Kofi Kordzi reacted to the suspension by apologizing to the fans and club.



He also promised the fans to work hard while serving his two weeks suspension to regain the confidence of the club.



"As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters, and the public for letting them down. Obviously, it's up to me now to restore your trust."





"I'll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground. both now on suspension and after suspension and most importantly on match days as well. Thank you all once again for your immense support," he wrote on his Twitter page.Kofi Kordzi apologizes to Hearts of Oak, fans after suspension