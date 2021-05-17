Kobe Bryant: Michael Jordan speech on Kobe, Vanessa Bryant hall of fame address

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Kobe Bryant don get posthumous induction into di Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.



Di five-time NBA champion die, age 41, for one helicopter crash for January 2020.



Bryant meet im death alongside im 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven odas.



Dem present for di ceremony in Connecticut by NBA great Michael Jordan and his widow, Vanessa, accept im induction on im behalf.



For speech, she tok: "You don do am, you don dey for di Hall of Fame now."



Vanessa Bryant add: "You be true champ. You no be just MVP, you be an all-time great. I dey so proud of you. I love you forever and always, Kobe Bean Bryant."



Los Angeles Lakers great Bryant bin retire in 2016; he be di NBA Most Valuable Player for 2008, be Finals MVP twice and earn 18 All-Star selections.



He bin dey di United States team wey win Olympic gold for 2008 and 2012.



Dem bin delay di 2020 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for one year because of di coronavirus pandemic.



Tim Duncan, one five-time NBA champion wit di San Antonio Spurs, and Kevin Garnett, wey help di Boston Celtics win di championship in 2008, dey among di other inductees.



Dem bin give di other inductee 10 minutes for dia acceptance speech, but dem turn di clock off for Vanessa Bryant, wey her youngest daughters Capri and Bianka later join on stage.



"I know Kobe bin really dey look forward to being here," she tok. "He no really talk about upcoming awards, but he bin mention dis one a week before he and Gigi pass.



"If my husband bin dey here tonight, he go get a long list of pipo to thank wey help inspire him and get him into di Hall of Fame. At di risk of leaving anyone out, I fit only say, 'Thank you.' To all those wey help am get here, you know yourself."



She add: "Nobody fit be like Kobe. Kobe na one of a kind. He dey special. He dey humble - off di court - but bigger than life."







