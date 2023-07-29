Kobbie Mainoo set to miss half of 2023/24 season due to injury against Real Madrid

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a devastating blow to Manchester United fans, promising Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo, who has been setting the pre-season alight with his impressive performances, is now set to miss the first half of the highly anticipated 2023/24 season due to a debilitating injury.



The news comes as a major setback for both the player and the club, raising concerns about how his absence will impact the team's performance in the upcoming campaign.



The youngster was left on crutches and wearing a protective boot following the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Thursday morning.



The 18-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the team to face the Spanish giants at NRG Stadium but he lasted just two minutes before being substituted.



Madrid forward Rodrygo collided with Mainoo after being tripped by Casemiro and the teenager was seen wearing a plastic boot on his left foot as he left the stadium.



Because of the injury, Mainoo has returned home from Manchester United's US tour to undergo more tests in Manchester.