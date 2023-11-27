Kobbie Mainoo is good, very mature – Erik ten Hag praises teenager after impressive Man Utd debut

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag was full of praise for teenager Kobbie Mainoo after his impressive debut performance in the game against Everton.



The England defender who is of Ghanaian descent picked a bad injury during pre-season and had to spend months on the sidelines.



After his recovery, Erik ten Hag today started Kobbie Mainoo in midfield for the game against Everton away from home.



Stepping up to the big occasion, the 18-year-old put in a good shift and helped the Red Devils to secure a deserved 3-0 win.



Speaking in his post-match interview, manager Erik ten Hag said it’s really good to have Kobbie Mainoo back.



He said the teenager is a very good player and a mature one



“We have to develop players. Kids have to deserve it. It was painful for us when he got a bad injury in pre-season but now he's back.



“He's a good boy, very mature. He showed it today. I like him,” the Manchester United boss said.



Kobbie Mainoo looks set to play in more games for Manchester United as the season progresses.