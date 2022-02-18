Know the top five scorers in Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko history

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak playing against Asante Kotoko is the biggest fixture on the Ghanaian football calendar, dubbed as the 'Super Clash'.



Both clubs will lock horns on Sunday, February 20, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The fixture sees the two prestigious clubs in the country assemble the best players in the in the league as both set of fans have a go at each other.



For the players, scoring in the game leaves a mark in the minds of the fans a long while. Hence, it is a dream for many Ghanaian footballers to be involved in the fixture, being on the scoresheet makes the feeling extraordinaire to them.



With regards to the player with most goals, Asante Kotoko legend, Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum tops of the list.



The former Black Stars player is the only player to hit double figures as far as the fixture is concern.



Mfum joined Asante Kotoko in 1957 after an impressive season with Gamber All Blacks in 1956.



The former AFCON winner in 1956 scored a brace against Kotoko to aid All Blacks a 2-1 victory at Akona Duah Kwah.



The Ghana legend has scored 12 goals in Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko matches, more than any other player.



Coupled with the aforementioned record, Mfum is the first player to score hat trick in the fixture. He scored the highly rated tie's first ever hatrick in 1961 during an FA cup semi-final game.



Mfum's hatrick sent Kotoko into the final which they eventually lost to Real Republicans.



Here is the top five scorers of Super Clash



Wilberforce Mfum - 12



Baba Yara (Kotoko) - 8



Don Bortey (Hearts of Oak) - 6



Samuel Opoku Nti(Kotoko) - 6



Anas Seidu(Hearts of Oak) - 5



Credit: Bright Yeboah Taylor