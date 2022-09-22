Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

The Black Stars squad, who are currently training in France, have five new faces. Inaki Willaims, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, and Ransford Yeboah are the new comers.



To ensure that the new faces get along well and integrate smoothly, the old lads have given the new players nicknames to make them feel at home and establish a friendly bond with them.



Only Salisu, one of the five new players, is yet to be given a nickname because he already has one and uses it as his Instagram handle, making it popular among the players. Sariki is his name.



Tariq Lamptey



Tariq Lamptey is known in camp by two nicknames. Some refer to him as Roddy Rich, while others refer to him as Bobby Short.



Rodd Rich is an American rapper, and Bobby Short is a former Hearts of Oak player who was the shortest among his teammates.



Tariq Lamptey is 1.64 metres tall and some players believe he resembles American rapper Roddy Rich.





Inaki Williams



Inaki Williams is known as 'Kwaku The Traveller' in reference to Ghanaian artist Black Sherif's song Kwaku The Traveller.



Inaki was born on Wednesday, June 15, 1994. And in Ghana, all male Akans born on Wednesday are called Kwaku, hence the name Kwaku The Traveller.





Stephan Ambrosius



Stephan Ambrosius is called Edwin Gyimah Pro-Max. The name was given to him by skipper Andre Dede Ayew, who believes Ambrosius has similar attributes as a former Black Star player, Edwin Gyimah.





Ransford Yeboah





Ransford Yeboah is known as 'Obroni' which means 'White man' due to his light skin. He has the brightest skin among all the players in camp.



The name was revealed during the new players' initiation ceremony.







